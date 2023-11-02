Poll: How do you invest in your home from natural disasters? Loop Jamaica

In the wake of a recent 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Jamaica that raised concerns about building safety, we’d like to know: What measures have you taken to safeguard your property against natural disasters?

Safeguard home from natural disasters Invested in building materials/techniques for enhanced structural integrity 0% (0 votes) Invested in hurricane shutters 0% (0 votes) Invested in certified workers to follow building plans meticulously 25% (1 vote) Sought parish council approval for critical construction phases 0% (0 votes) Sought professional services to remove or trim tree branches or tall bushes 25% (1 vote) Secured property insurance for added protection 50% (2 votes) Total votes: 4