Poll: How do you invest in your home from natural disasters? Loop Jamaica

Thursday Nov 02
5 hrs ago – Updated
View on messy living room interior after earthquake (iStock photo)
You can now listen to Loop News articles!
In the wake of a recent 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Jamaica that raised concerns about building safety, we’d like to know: What measures have you taken to safeguard your property against natural disasters?
Invested in building materials/techniques for enhanced structural integrity
0% (0 votes)
Invested in hurricane shutters
Invested in certified workers to follow building plans meticulously
25% (1 vote)
Sought parish council approval for critical construction phases
Sought professional services to remove or trim tree branches or tall bushes
Secured property insurance for added protection
50% (2 votes)
Total votes: 4
September 26, 2022 10:06 PM
Romeich turns 39!
Shericka and Sha’Carri nominated for World Athletics Fair Play Award
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA are among six athletes who have been nominated for the World Athletics International Fair Play Award.
Both sprinters were jointly sel
Two shot, one fatally, in St Elizabeth bar
Two men were shot, one fatally, by a gunman at a bar in Oxford, St Elizabeth on Tuesday night.
The deceased is 36-year-old construction worker Dwayne Newman of Spring Park in the parish.
Reports
15-y-o mother and her 8-month-old child gone missing in St Andrew
Fifteen-year-old Tashika Hartley and her eight-month-old daughter, Kimoya Grant, of Sebright Avenue, Kingston 11, have been missing since Tuesday, October 31.
Tashika is of brown complexion, slim b
From being abandoned in car park as baby to now a police sergeant
Joy as policewoman, cancer survivor promoted by police commissioner
Two Americans killed in Trelawny crash
Members of the Traffic Department in the Trelawny Police Division are probing an crash involving a truck and a car that resulted in the death of two male Americans on the Rio Bueno main road in Trelaw
Jamaica weather: Flash flood watch still in effect for some parishes
A flash flood watch remains in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine today as showers and thunderstorms associated with an ar