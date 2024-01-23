Poll: How do you plan to allocate your NHT refund? Loop Jamaica

Poll: How do you plan to allocate your NHT refund? Loop Jamaica
Poll: How do you plan to allocate your NHT refund?

The National Housing Trust (NHT) opened applications for the refund of contributions made in 2016 on January 1, 2024, and within the first three days, the NHT said it received more than 30,000 applications.

This data underscores the considerable interest among Jamaicans in obtaining contribution refunds. However, the utilisation of this money is at the discretion of each individual.

Many local banks and investment firms continue to encourage individuals to put the money to “good use” by depositing the lump sum of cash into a savings account, using the cash to start or build an investment account or to clear existing debt.

NHT refund 2024

For leisure activities, such as taking a vacation or shopping

20% (2 votes)

For household use, including clearing utility bills and grocery shopping

40% (4 votes)

As a down payment towards the purchase of a house or car

20% (2 votes)

Directly into my savings account

20% (2 votes)

Utilising the cash to expand my investment holdings

0% (0 votes)

Total votes: 10

