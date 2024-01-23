Poll: How do you plan to allocate your NHT refund? Loop Jamaica

The National Housing Trust (NHT) opened applications for the refund of contributions made in 2016 on January 1, 2024, and within the first three days, the NHT said it received more than 30,000 applications.

This data underscores the considerable interest among Jamaicans in obtaining contribution refunds. However, the utilisation of this money is at the discretion of each individual.

Many local banks and investment firms continue to encourage individuals to put the money to “good use” by depositing the lump sum of cash into a savings account, using the cash to start or build an investment account or to clear existing debt.