Poll: How does your Christmas bonus stack up against last year’s? Loop Jamaica

Poll: How does your Christmas bonus stack up against last year's?
3 hrs ago – Updated

With Christmas just around the corner, numerous employers have proactively issued December salary payments, possibly sweetened with an extra reward for your dedication throughout the year.

Regrettably, half of the individuals polled in December 2022 said they did not receive a bonus, the timeless holiday bonus tradition seems to persist this year, with more companies bolstering their profit margins in the post-COVID era.

Typically, bonus packages in many organisations equate to an additional week’s salary in the December pay. Financially robust companies might go further, offering two weeks’ extra pay or even a full month’s salary.

For those employers still grappling with the aftermath of COVID-19, non-monetary benefit packages or gifts may be favoured over cash payments.

Use the poll below to share how your Christmas bonus stacks up against last year’s

Christmas bonus 2023

My bonus exceeds last year’s by $50,000

0% (0 votes)

My bonus is relatively consistent with last year’s package

100% (1 vote)

I’m grateful for my bonus this year, especially considering none was offered in 2022

0% (0 votes)

Unfortunately, I did not receive a bonus payout this year

0% (0 votes)

Total votes: 1

