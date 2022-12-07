Knife attack at German festival leaves several injured, dead  'TheWeddz' are on The Rock, dancing nonstop Doctors Hospital Takes Action to Preserve Fair Competition After the Cayman Government Grants a Series of Financial Concessions American Capital Energy & Infrastructure Partners with Veteran Management Team to Establish BMR Energy and Commits $25 Million to First Project Trump’s sentencing in hush money case delayed until after election  Israeli attacks in Gaza kill 35 people as polio vaccinations continue 
Poll: How has the cost of living impacted your budget this year?

20 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Manning Cup 2024: Dyllan John's late strike saves JC from defeat

St Ann cashier charged with allegedly embezzling ‘millions’

Apryl Jaye Raymond turns embracing curls into a thriving business

St Elizabeth businessman charged with assaulting girlfriend

Raya's double save rescues Arsenal in Champions League draw

DRINKS ‘ON THE HOUSE’? Supermarket workers booked for ‘stealing rum’

PNP condemns security threat at prime minister’s residence

Grace Burnett honoured with IAJ Leadership Excellence Award

Travis Head's 154 not out helps Australia thrash England

7 hrs ago - Updated

Managing personal finances in today's economic climate has become increasingly challenging for many Jamaicans. With rising living costs, fluctuating interest rates, and the ongoing impact of global economic shifts, many households are feeling the strain. While some are staying afloat, others are forced to make tough choices between essential expenses and long-term financial goals.

This poll seeks to explore the current state of personal finances among Jamaicans, delving into how recent economic changes have influenced their saving habits, investment decisions, and overall financial confidence.

How has the cost of living affected your household budget over the past 12 months?

Cost of living and your budget

Significantly increased: I’ve had to make major lifestyle changes

44% (7 votes)

Moderately increased: I’ve had to cut back on non-essential expenses

31% (5 votes)

Slightly increased: My budget is tighter, but manageable

19% (3 votes)

No change: My expenses have remained stable

6% (1 vote)

Total votes: 16

More From

Jamaica News

Resign or call general elections, Golding tells Holness

Says it’s 'untenable' that PM not in good standing with Integrity Commission

Jamaica News

12-y-o boy seen in viral video 'assaulting' other student now charged

The Portland police have charged a 12-year-old boy who was seen physically assaulting another boy on a school compound in Portland on Thursday, September 12— in a viral video that was making the round

Jamaica News

St Elizabeth businessman charged with assaulting girlfriend

Twenty-six-year-old Miguel Myrie, a businessman of Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm following a reported incident in Lacovia, St Elizabeth on Saturday, S

Jamaica News

St Ann cashier charged with allegedly embezzling ‘millions’

Fifty-two-year-old Florient Casserly, a customer service representative of Lydford Housing Scheme, Golden Grove, St Ann, has been charged with embezzlement in relation to incidents in Claremont, St An

Jamaica News

CPFSA intervenes in bullying incident; urges students to speak out

A disturbing video of a male student being brutally bullied and punched by another, has sparked outrage, prompting the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) to intervene.
The victim a

Jamaica News

Stolen car stealing ring discovered in St Elizabeth; Mark X recovered

The quick action of the St Elizabeth Police led to the recovery of a Toyota Mark X motorcar that was stolen on Thursday, September 19, in Coker district in the parish.
Reports are that at about 6:3

