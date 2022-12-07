Poll: How has the cost of living impacted your budget this year?
Managing personal finances in today's economic climate has become increasingly challenging for many Jamaicans. With rising living costs, fluctuating interest rates, and the ongoing impact of global economic shifts, many households are feeling the strain. While some are staying afloat, others are forced to make tough choices between essential expenses and long-term financial goals.
This poll seeks to explore the current state of personal finances among Jamaicans, delving into how recent economic changes have influenced their saving habits, investment decisions, and overall financial confidence.
How has the cost of living affected your household budget over the past 12 months?
Cost of living and your budget
Significantly increased: I’ve had to make major lifestyle changes
44% (7 votes)
Moderately increased: I’ve had to cut back on non-essential expenses
31% (5 votes)
Slightly increased: My budget is tighter, but manageable
19% (3 votes)
No change: My expenses have remained stable
6% (1 vote)
Total votes: 16
