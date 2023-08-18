POLL: How many medals will Jamaica win in Budapest? Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
POLL: How many medals will Jamaica win in Budapest? Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Digicel, Grace Foods renew partnerships with Briana Williams

Veteran dancehall artiste Tiger reported missing

Swallowfield kids flex their green thumbs for Citibank’s community day

Retired soldier shot dead, gun stolen

POLL: How many medals will Jamaica win in Budapest?

MPC Clean Energy, Ironrock kick off trading with double-digit gains

British neonatal nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies

Jamaica’s poverty rate up 5.7 per cent – PIOJ

Holness accuses PNP of weaponising current Integrity Commission probe

Did you know Jamaica was the last team to beat USA in women’s 4x400m?

Friday Aug 18

30?C
Budapest Quest
Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Shericka Jackson celebrates after winning the 200m gold at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jackson is expected to lead Jamaica’s medal hunt in Budapest. (Photo: Marlon Reid, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

With another day before the start of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, it’s time to dive into murky waters and predict Jamaica’s possible medal haul.

In the 19th edition of these championships, approximately 2,200 athletes hailing from 202 nations are poised to participate across 49 events at the National Athletics Centre.

During the preceding World Championships held in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, Jamaica secured the third position, amassing 10 medals. The Jamaican delegation of 64 members clinched two gold medals, seven silver, and a solitary bronze.

Jamaica’s most noteworthy medal collection was documented at Berlin 2009, where the nation garnered a total of 13 medals, including 7 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze.

With a representation of 65 athletes, the nation’s delegation in Budapest has been touted by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association president as conceivably the most formidable team ever fielded for a World Championships.

Tell us in the poll, how many medals you think Jamaica will win in Budapest.

How many medals will Jamaica win in Budapest?

0-5

11% (4 votes)

6-10

24% (9 votes)

More than 10

66% (25 votes)

Total votes: 38

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

US Olympic champ Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles were no secret

Sport

Women’s World Cup Final: Salma Paralluelo emerges as the Spanish star

Sport

Digicel, Grace Foods renew partnerships with Briana Williams

More From

Budapest Quest

See also

Did you know Yohan Blake is the youngest-ever men’s world champion?

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake won a famous 100m World Championships title in Daegu, South Korea in 2011. Blake’s victory will be remembered as much for the fast time of 9.92 seconds as well as for the circums

Budapest Quest

Did you know that Fraser-Pryce has won five 100m World Champs titles?

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the only woman to win the 100m at the World Athletics Championships on five occasions.
The ‘Pocket Rocket’ as she is affectionately called won her first title i

Entertainment

Shenseea strikes ‘gold’ in the US

Kanye West’s ‘Pure Souls’, featuring the Jamaican, certified gold in America

Budapest Quest

Did you know World Champs were initially held every 4 years?

Loop Sports presents daily facts about the World Athletics Championships. The 19th edition is scheduled to take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from August 19 to 27.
The World Athletics

Budapest Quest

Women’s 100 is the race to watch at World Championships

Sha’Carri is back, Shelly-Ann never left

Business

iCreate CEO Tyrone Wilson resigns

iCreate Limited founder and CEO Tyron Wilson has resigned from the creative training institute, the company announced on Thursday.
Wilson notified the iCreate of his resignation and the board of di

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols