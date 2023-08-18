POLL: How many medals will Jamaica win in Budapest? Loop Jamaica

With another day before the start of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, it’s time to dive into murky waters and predict Jamaica’s possible medal haul.

In the 19th edition of these championships, approximately 2,200 athletes hailing from 202 nations are poised to participate across 49 events at the National Athletics Centre.

During the preceding World Championships held in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, Jamaica secured the third position, amassing 10 medals. The Jamaican delegation of 64 members clinched two gold medals, seven silver, and a solitary bronze.

Jamaica’s most noteworthy medal collection was documented at Berlin 2009, where the nation garnered a total of 13 medals, including 7 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze.

With a representation of 65 athletes, the nation’s delegation in Budapest has been touted by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association president as conceivably the most formidable team ever fielded for a World Championships.

Tell us in the poll, how many medals you think Jamaica will win in Budapest.