Poll: How much did you spend on back-to-school shopping this year? Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Poll: How much did you spend on back-to-school shopping this year?

Back-to-school time can be financially challenging, whether your children attend primary/prep, secondary school or university.

With the price of goods rapidly rising globally, back-to-school shopping must have been more costly than in previous years.

Tell us how much you spent on back-to-school shopping in the poll below:

Back-to-school spend 2022

More than double what I spent last year

25% (1 vote)

Between 30 and 50% more than what I spent last year

25% (1 vote)

Less than 20% the amount I spent last year

0% (0 votes)

I went over budget

50% (2 votes)

Total votes: 4

