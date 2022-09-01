Poll: How much did you spend on back-to-school shopping this year? Loop Jamaica

Back-to-school time can be financially challenging, whether your children attend primary/prep, secondary school or university.
With the price of goods rapidly rising globally, back-to-school shopping must have been more costly than in previous years.
Tell us how much you spent on back-to-school shopping in the poll below:
Back-to-school spend 2022
More than double what I spent last year
25% (1 vote)
Between 30 and 50% more than what I spent last year
25% (1 vote)
Less than 20% the amount I spent last year
0% (0 votes)
I went over budget
50% (2 votes)
Total votes: 4