Poll: How will you manage the toll increase? | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Poll: How will you manage the toll increase? | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

#WeddingWeek: UK couple shares wedding experience in Saint Lucia

Three charges, days in the ‘slammer’ after ‘gun assault on girlfriend’

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons wed in Jamaica — reports

Cambodian catches the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

Poll: How will you manage the toll increase?

110 new COVID cases recorded amid one death, 16.4% positivity rate

4 ways parents can help kids have a great summer at camp

Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

Imperial Optical developing mixed-use building with new retail store

#WeddingWeek: I Do in Paradise – Getting Married in Curacao

Monday Jul 11

30?C
Business
Loop News

2 hrs ago – Updated

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The operator of Highway 2000 has moved ahead with plans to increase toll rates between 9.09 per cent and 26.67 per cent to make up for losses the company suffered at the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the increase in toll road fees now in effect, many people are reworking their travel budget to accommodate the price changes.

Use the poll below to tell us how you will manage the increased toll fees?

Managing toll increase

I’m taking the alternative free route

45% (10 votes)

I’ve adjusted my budget to allow for the increased toll fare

18% (4 votes)

I’ve cut my usage of the toll to one trip per day

23% (5 votes)

I will utilise T-Tag to benefit from rebate

14% (3 votes)

Total votes: 22

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

#WeddingWeek: UK couple shares wedding experience in Saint Lucia

Jamaica News

Three charges, days in the ‘slammer’ after ‘gun assault on girlfriend’

Entertainment

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons wed in Jamaica — reports

More From

Jamaica News

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Shock and grief have engulfed the rural district of Benbow in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine after a popular security guard was shot dead by gunmen at a gas station in Angels outside Spanish Town on Friday

See also

Jamaica News

St Thomas rocked by second double murder in less than two days

St Thomas was rocked by another double murder on Saturday, the second in less than two days, when a taxi operator and a shop operator were killed in Seaforth.
The deceased are 41-year-old Germaine

Jamaica News

WATCH: Women fight with heavily armed police in Central Kingston

Law enforcement can be a really hard task, especially in places like some urban, inner-city communities of Jamaica, where residents – these days – have seemingly made it a habit of taking on heavily a

Jamaica News

Portland cop freed of assaulting 15-y-o girl, but…

Remains in custody after alleged physical, sexual assault of girlfriend

Jamaica News

Floyd Green now has direct responsibility for NRSC, says Holness

Floyd Green, the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), will now have direct oversight of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC).
The announcement of Green’s appoint

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols