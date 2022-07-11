Poll: How will you manage the toll increase? | Loop Jamaica

The operator of Highway 2000 has moved ahead with plans to increase toll rates between 9.09 per cent and 26.67 per cent to make up for losses the company suffered at the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the increase in toll road fees now in effect, many people are reworking their travel budget to accommodate the price changes.
Use the poll below to tell us how you will manage the increased toll fees?
Managing toll increase
I’m taking the alternative free route
45% (10 votes)
I’ve adjusted my budget to allow for the increased toll fare
18% (4 votes)
I’ve cut my usage of the toll to one trip per day
23% (5 votes)
I will utilise T-Tag to benefit from rebate
14% (3 votes)
Total votes: 22