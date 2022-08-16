Poll: How will you minimise back-to-school expenses this year? Loop Jamaica

For many families, economic sentiment is deteriorating.

According to newly released consumer and business confidence data, the majority of Jamaicans expect the economy to weaken in the next six months.

Many consumers have expressed great concern about price increases as income remains flat. Also, 98 per cent of respondents expect prices to rise over the next 12 months, including the cost of school supplies.

To minimise the stress of the back-to-school shopping experience, many parents often find creative ways to keep the costs within budget.

The cost of sending a child to school can quickly skyrocket when school fees, uniforms, and stationery supplies are combined.

Use the poll below to indicate how you will minimise back-to-school costs this year?