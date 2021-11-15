Poll: How will you pay for items on your Christmas wish list? | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
iStock image

Christmas is just around the corner, and with prices expected to rise during the holiday season, many persons are trying to get products off their shopping lists as soon as possible.

For some, those items might be Christmas decor or food items for the highly-anticipated family dinner. Others are looking to do some home renovations or to buy new furniture or appliances.

Whether your budget for the festive season is big or small, financing your Christmas plans this year may prove to be a challenge, given the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tell us about your plans in the poll below:

How will you pay for the items on your Christmas wish list?

With cash saved

25% (2 votes)

With money from my fortnightly/monthly salary

50% (4 votes)

Through hire purchase arrangements

13% (1 vote)

Through a loan

0% (0 votes)

With my credit card

13% (1 vote)

Total votes: 8

