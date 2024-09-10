Poll: Should schools prioritise financial education?

As the new school year begins, many parents and students are managing the usual back-to-school expenses. But beyond the cost of supplies and tuition, another important question arises: Are our schools adequately preparing students for real-world financial challenges?

There is a growing belief that lessons on budgeting, saving, and managing debt should hold a more prominent place in the school curriculum, right alongside subjects like math and science. With financial literacy being a crucial life skill, integrating personal finance education into the classroom could better equip students to navigate the complexities of real-world financial decisions.

Do you think schools should include more personal finance education in their curriculum? Select the option that best applies to your thoughts on the matter.