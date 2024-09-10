Poll: Should schools prioritise financial education?

As the new school year begins, many parents and students are managing the usual back-to-school expenses. But beyond the cost of supplies and tuition, another important question arises: Are our schools adequately preparing students for real-world financial challenges?
There is a growing belief that lessons on budgeting, saving, and managing debt should hold a more prominent place in the school curriculum, right alongside subjects like math and science. With financial literacy being a crucial life skill, integrating personal finance education into the classroom could better equip students to navigate the complexities of real-world financial decisions.
Do you think schools should include more personal finance education in their curriculum? Select the option that best applies to your thoughts on the matter.
Financial education
Absolutely, it’s essential
89% (8 votes)
Yes, but as an elective
0% (0 votes)
No, it’s not necessary
11% (1 vote)
It depends on the grade level
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 9