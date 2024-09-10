Poll: Should schools prioritise financial education?

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Poll: Should schools prioritise financial education?
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Woman rescued after heavy rains in St Andrew

17-y-o boy reported missing from Tower Avenue, Kingston

‘TheWeddz’ are on The Rock, dancing nonstop

Nigerians flee homes after severe flooding from a dam collapse

Poll: Should schools prioritise financial education?

Pogba’s brother, 5 others to stand trial in extortion case

Starbucks’ new CEO wants to recapture the coffeehouse vibe

J’cans urged to make use of mental health services to reduce suicides

Gov’t’s youth social intervention programmes saving lives says Chang

Beloved St James resident perishes in house fire

Tuesday Sep 10

25°C
Business
Loop News

6 hrs ago – Updated

iStock photo depicting a child watching a tutorial on financial education.

As the new school year begins, many parents and students are managing the usual back-to-school expenses. But beyond the cost of supplies and tuition, another important question arises: Are our schools adequately preparing students for real-world financial challenges?

There is a growing belief that lessons on budgeting, saving, and managing debt should hold a more prominent place in the school curriculum, right alongside subjects like math and science. With financial literacy being a crucial life skill, integrating personal finance education into the classroom could better equip students to navigate the complexities of real-world financial decisions.

Do you think schools should include more personal finance education in their curriculum? Select the option that best applies to your thoughts on the matter.

Financial education

Absolutely, it’s essential

89% (8 votes)

Yes, but as an elective

0% (0 votes)

No, it’s not necessary

11% (1 vote)

It depends on the grade level

0% (0 votes)

Total votes: 9

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Woman rescued after heavy rains in St Andrew

Jamaica News

17-y-o boy reported missing from Tower Avenue, Kingston

Lifestyle

‘TheWeddz’ are on The Rock, dancing nonstop

More From

Jamaica News

Young student Zidane Anderson wants to become an animator

Twelve-year-old Zidane Anderson is on his way to fulfilling his career dream of becoming an animator, with placement at the Glenmuir High School in Clarendon.
The former deputy head boy at Osborne

See also

Entertainment

Captain C drops the ‘Real Deal’ on gun violence in Jamaica

Canada-based dancehall artiste Captain C is alarmed at the rising tide of mass shootings in Jamaica, seemingly triggered by gang violence.
“The level of violence in Jamaica is frightening to me, es

Jamaica News

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake felt across Kingston and St Andrew

A earthquake with a magnitude 3.5 was felt across some sections of Kingston and St Andrew on Tuesday.
The  Earthquake Unit in Jamaica said the epi-centre of the quake was reported approxi

Sport

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

Over 17,000 spectators filled Jamaica’s National Stadium on Friday for the Reggae Boyz’s opening game of the 2024/2025 CONCACAF Nations League against Cuba, marking the highest attendance for a home g

Jamaica News

J’cans urged to make use of mental health services to reduce suicides

Country marks World Suicide Prevention Day

Jamaica News

PNP calls for transparency, tabling of Integrity Commission report

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is calling for the immediate tabling of the Integrity Commission’s (IC) report.
In a news release under the signature of general secretary, Dr Dayton Ca

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols