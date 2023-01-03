Poll: What are your top financial goals for 2023? Loop Jamaica

It’s 2023, and many Jamaicans are already mulling their resolutions for the New Year.
New Year resolution goals typically reflect different areas of your life in which you’d want to make a significant impact.
Some top goals for Jamaicans include spending more time with loved ones, developing a fitness routine and a healthier diet, more self-care and better work habits.
Others have their brains wrapped around getting their finances under control. Such a goal usually takes into account savings for a rainy day, retirement savings, investing, and debt reduction.
Use the poll below to share your top financial goals for 2023:
2023 financial goals
Save at least 20% of monthly salary
100% (1 vote)
Put more money towards retirement savings
0% (0 votes)
Save towards purchasing a house, car, business venture
0% (0 votes)
Invest in stock, bonds, real estate etc.
0% (0 votes)
Consolidate debt
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 1