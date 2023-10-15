Poll: What budgetary steps will you take amid the fare increase? Loop Jamaica

Loop News
Poll: What budgetary steps will you take amid the fare increase?

The Government of Jamaica has granted a 35 per cent fare increase to public transport operators, but to ease the burden on commuters, the increase will be done incrementally.

Phase one of the increase will see bus and taxi operators increasing route fares by 19 per cent effective Sunday, October 15, 2023, after which a further 16 per cent will be added in April 2024.

It means that commuters who normally pay $150 in cab fare to get to a destination will have to come up with an additional $50 come April.

The Government’s decision to increase fares has so far received mixed reactions, since it comes at a time when commuters are already burdened by inflationary pressures and stagnant incomes.

Others argue that transport workers are long due a fare increase to cover rising gas prices and everyday expenses.

Regardless of how each person feels, the increase takes effect today and may mean an adjustment in your monthly budget.

Poll: What budgetary steps will you take to accommodate the fare increase?

I don’t have a choice but to take it from my miscellaneous spending amount

43% (3 votes)

I will have to seek an additional income source to manage the additional expense

0% (0 votes)

I will have to go through my budget to see where I can cut down on my expenses

14% (1 vote)

I have to get comfortable with walking more to close destinations

43% (3 votes)

Total votes: 7

