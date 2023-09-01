Poll: What’s your ideal back-to-school savings strategy? Loop Jamaica

Last week, we explored strategies parents use to finance back-to-school shopping.

We observed that many parents approach back-to-school shopping with a practical mindset by planning ahead, setting a budget, and saving towards that goal.

But each individual may take a different savings approach, and factors often considered when deciding how to save money usually include where funds will be kept, how safe they will be and how quickly you can accumulate the sum you need.

Use the poll below to indicate which back-to-school savings technique works best for you: