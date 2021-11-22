Poll: What’s your shopping budget for Christmas? | Loop Jamaica

Christmas is usually the busiest time of the year. It’s when people flock to the stores to buy items to spruce up their homes, get gifts for family and friends, or purchase a new outfit in anticipation of the New Year celebration.

Year over year, large sums of money flow through the economy at Christmas time from various activities.

But with rising prices of consumer goods and many Jamaicans still recovering from a reduction in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how much cash are you willing to spend on holiday expenses this year?

Choose the one that best applies to you