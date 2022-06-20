Poll: Which asset would you sell to clear your outstanding debts? | Loop Jamaica

Rising consumer prices and the strain of the changing economic climate have many people thinking of a financial reset.
A financial reset could see one liquidating an asset to clear high-interest loans.
Moreover, recent announcements that some banks are increasing repayment rates on existing loans may lead you to stop thinking and start doing.
Utilise the poll below to indicate which assets you would sell to clear some or all of your outstanding debts.
Selling assets to clear debt
House, property
10% (1 vote)
Stocks and securities
10% (1 vote)
Lightly used furniture, appliances
10% (1 vote)
Motor vehicle
20% (2 votes)
I don’t have any assets to sell
20% (2 votes)
My debts are manageable so I need not sell any asset
30% (3 votes)
Total votes: 10