Poll: Which asset would you sell to clear your outstanding debts? | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Poll: Which asset would you sell to clear your outstanding debts? | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Poll: Which asset would you sell to clear your outstanding debts?

Worthy Park Estate to tease tastebuds at Jamaica Rum Festival

Coalition releases three videos helping Jamaicans to understand rights

‘Mixed results’ for prosecution’s case against ‘Clans’ accused

Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies

New park in central Bangkok gives Thais needed green space

88 new COVID cases, four deaths, 16.6% positivity rate recorded

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy

Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall welcome their baby girl

Monday Jun 20

28?C
Business
Loop News

47 minutes ago – Updated

iStock image

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Rising consumer prices and the strain of the changing economic climate have many people thinking of a financial reset.

A financial reset could see one liquidating an asset to clear high-interest loans.

Moreover, recent announcements that some banks are increasing repayment rates on existing loans may lead you to stop thinking and start doing.

Utilise the poll below to indicate which assets you would sell to clear some or all of your outstanding debts.

Selling assets to clear debt

House, property

10% (1 vote)

Stocks and securities

10% (1 vote)

Lightly used furniture, appliances

10% (1 vote)

Motor vehicle

20% (2 votes)

I don’t have any assets to sell

20% (2 votes)

My debts are manageable so I need not sell any asset

30% (3 votes)

Total votes: 10

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Poll: Which asset would you sell to clear your outstanding debts?

Lifestyle

Worthy Park Estate to tease tastebuds at Jamaica Rum Festival

Jamaica News

Coalition releases three videos helping Jamaicans to understand rights

See also

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce matches world’s fastest 100m of 2022

The Jamaican sprint legend consolidated her favourite status for next month’s world championships

Lifestyle

Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall welcome their baby girl

Tami Chin and husband Wayne Marshall have welcomed their fourth child and only daughter — Ivy Arrow Mitchell — expressing joy at her arrival.
Tami Chin shared the amazing news in an Instagram

Jamaica News

Visually impaired chef celebrates putting children through college

Encourages other fathers to keep pushing despite challenges

Jamaica News

MoBay hotel addresses ‘smear campaign’, denies ex-worker’s claims

S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay, St James, has denied accusations of discrimination by a former employee, which was captured in a video recorded at the property and shared to social medial.
In fact,

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Accompong Maroons file lawsuit against Jamaican Government

The Accompong Maroons have filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against the Government of Jamaica and the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), Chief Richard Currie disclosed on Sunday.
The

Jamaica News

‘Jealous’ boyfriend could serve 13 years for killing lover

A man who last year stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that involved jealousy, in Cascade, St Ann last year, has pleaded guilty to the crime and been ordered to serve up to 23 years in p

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols