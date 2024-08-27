Poll: Who is best suited to replace Nigel Clarke as finance minister

·7 min read
Poll: Who is best suited to replace Nigel Clarke as finance minister
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
37 minutes ago – Updated

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has been appointed managing director of the International Monetary Fund. He will step down as minister effective October 31, 2024.

Jamaica’s Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, is set to leave his position in the government to assume the role of Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has confirmed that a successor has been selected to replace Dr Clarke, who has served as finance minister since March 2018.

Who do you think is best suited to replace Clarke? Cast your vote in the poll below.

Jamaica’s Finance Minister picks

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

9% (1 vote)

Xavier Mayne, State Minister for Finance

0% (0 votes)

Fayval Williams, Education Minister

18% (2 votes)

Marsha Smith, State Minister in the Ministry of Education and Youth

9% (1 vote)

Dr Dana Morris Dixon, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister

9% (1 vote)

Dr Damien King, Economist

36% (4 votes)

I don’t care

18% (2 votes)

Total votes: 11

