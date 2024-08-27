Poll: Who is best suited to replace Nigel Clarke as finance minister

Jamaica’s Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, is set to leave his position in the government to assume the role of Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has confirmed that a successor has been selected to replace Dr Clarke, who has served as finance minister since March 2018.
Who do you think is best suited to replace Clarke? Cast your vote in the poll below.
