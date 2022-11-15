Pollard, Bravo, Pooran among West Indians released by IPL franchises Loop Jamaica

Kieron Pollard has ended his Indian Premier League (IPL) playing career but will remain with Mumbai Indians in the role of batting coach.

Pollard has featured in 13 IPL seasons for Mumbai, winning the tournament five times and also lifting the Champions League trophy twice.

The former West Indies captain on Tuesday announced he has played his last game for the Indians after he was released on Tuesday’s deadline day to retain and release players. However, he will turn out for the MI Emirates in the UAE T20 League.

Mumbai have also released Jamaica and West Indies’ all-rounder Fabian Allen while Punjab parted ways with Odean Smith, another Jamaican and West Indies player.

All-rounder Pollard is Mumbai’s second-highest run-scorer with 3,915 and has struck the most sixes for the franchise, clearing the rope 22 times.

The 35-year–old posted on social media platform: “It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either.

“Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.

“Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita, and Akash Ambani [Mumbai’s owners] for their tremendous love, support, and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me. I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying, “We are family”.

“Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians.”

Meanwhile, Pollard’s countrymen – Nicholas Pooran and Dwayne Bravo – were also released by their IPL franchises.

Pooran, the West Indies ODI and T20 International captain was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, which finished eighth last season while Bravo, a former West Indies captain was among the players on the Chennai Super Kings’ list of released players.

Jason Holder, also a former West Indies captain, will not feature for Lucknow Super Giants.

There were several other West Indians who were released by their teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad parted ways with Romario Shepherd, Lucknow Super Giants released Evin Lewis, Royal Challengers Bangalore let go of Sherfane Rutherford, and Gujarat Titans did not retain Dominic Drakes.

On the flip side, several West Indians were retained by their franchises.

Obed McCoy and Shimron Hetmyer were retained by the Rajasthan Royals, Alzarri Joseph was retained by defending champions the Gujarat Titans, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will once again suit up for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kyle Mayers was retained by Lucknow Super Giants, and Rovman Powell was retained by the Delhi Capitals.

The released players will get their chance to be snapped up by another franchise at the IPL player auction which will be held on December 23 in Kochi.