Pollard out of West Indies white-ball tour of Pakistan | Loop Jamaica

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — West Indies captain Kieron Pollard withdrew Sunday from the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in the T20 World Cup.

Pollard was replaced in the ODI squad by Devon Thomas and in the T20 squad by allrounder Rovman Powell.

Pollard will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home tours by Ireland and England in January 2022, Cricket West Indies said.

In his absence, Nicholas Pooran will be T20I captain and Shai Hope will be ODI captain.

This will be the first time Hope will be ODI captain. The three ODIs are part of the World Cup Super League, where West Indies are eighth on the points table with four wins in nine ODIs. However, a 3-0 sweep will lift West Indies to third.

The West Indies are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from December 13-22.

ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Devon Thomas.

T20I squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.