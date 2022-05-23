Poor investigation etc often lead to strange bail offers – Champagnie | Loop Jamaica

Prominent defence attorney, Queen’s Counsel Peter Champagnie, is pointing to the generally poor appearance record of police personnel in court cases as the main factor that influences how bail is granted in some very serious criminal cases, especially those in which the accused persons are alleged to have shot at the police.

“To the average person, it may appear arbitrary, but there are always reasonable grounds why it is that someone who, on the face of it, may not seem to be a good candidate to be offered bail, is granted bail,” Champagnie laid as groundwork for his submission on the basis for the granting of bail in some controversial instances, in a recent interview with Loop News.

“For example, many times police officers will charge a man for allegedly shooting at them, and the file is prepared, the file goes to court; and those (bail) applications are very serious, because what it represents is a (situation in which) a citizen of this land is challenging the state’s authority, striking at the very heart of the security forces that are mandated to protect us all,” Champagne elaborated.

“What you find in a case like this, when the matter comes up for court, the said policeman who is the very victim of this atrocious assault, doesn’t turn up for court.

“The judge doesn’t in those circumstances grant bail until the second or third time when the officer doesn’t turn up. Either it is some flimsy excuse or no excuse at all. You can’t (do otherwise) in those circumstances where a man is in custody on a serious accusation by a police officer and the officer doesn’t turn up without a justifiable excuse,” the Queen’s Counsel said.

Champagnie blamed what he described as shoddy work by many police investigators for cases where bail is granted for serious offences like murder.

“Another example where people not eligible for bail are granted bail. You will hear of someone charged with double murder and you would think this is a serious instance where bail should not be granted, but when the case is presented in court, it is so poorly put together by investigators that it warrants bail,” said Champagne.

Last year, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, in chiming in on the current approach to bail in the court system, described it as “nonsensical”, even while acknowledging the constitutional right of Jamaicans to bail.

Chuck claimed that the Bail Act does not reflect the cultural realities of the country, and called for tougher bail conditions and a review of the considerations for persons who commit serious crimes like murders.

However, checks with some senior prosecutors revealed that for persons who are on bail for serious criminal offences, if they are re-arrested, they almost never get bail, and several persons who are charged with serious crimes, based on the allegations against them and other pertinent factors, in fact do not get bail.

But that is perhaps cold comfort to a public which is rankled by the consistently high numbers of murders and shootings.

Police investigators, for their part, expressed the belief that many perpetrators of violent crimes are recalcitrant, and once granted bail, simply return to their criminal tendencies without hesitation.

“The problem is that those individuals who we initially opposed bail for, even before their next appearance in court, they are back in police custody because they go back and commit similar offences and, in many instances, these are very serious offences, such as murders and shootings,” said a police investigator.