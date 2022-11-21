Pooran after stepping down as Windies capt: ‘This is not me giving up’ Loop Jamaica

Nicholas Pooran has relinquished the white-ball captaincy of the West Indies men’s team following the team’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 tournament just completed in Australia.

The confirmation came from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday.

According to Pooran, since the “enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup”, he has given the captaincy a great deal of thought.

“I took on the role with great pride and dedication and have given it absolutely everything over the past year,” Pooran said in a release from CWI.

“The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us, and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews. And, whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for the matches against South Africa in March and beyond,” he said.

Last year and earlier this year, Pooran led the West Indies in the absence of Kieron Pollard, enjoying a T20 International (T20I) Series win against Australia at home (4-1). He was officially appointed West Indies Men’s white-ball captain in May this year when Pollard stepped down.

Pooran was quick to point out that his relinquishing the captaincy is not him giving up.

“I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you. There is no doubt I remain fully committed to West Indies cricket and I look forward to providing my services as a senior player in a supportive role,” Pooran said.

He said, too, that by stepping down now as the West Indies white-ball captain, he believes it is in the best interest of the team and himself, as he needs to concentrate on what he can deliver to the side as a player.

“I desperately want us to be successful and the most value I can give to the team is through fully focusing on the role of consistently scoring runs at crucial times,” said Pooran.

He thanked the CWI, his teammates, and his fans for their support during his time in the role.

“I know we have it in us to carry West Indies cricket forward and be proud,” he added.

Meanwhile, CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams thanked Pooran for his time leading the two teams.

“On behalf of CWI, I want to thank Nicholas for his time leading our white ball teams. Having spoken with him, I know he remains fully committed to West Indies cricket and I am convinced he has a big role to play in our future,” said Adams.

Overall, Pooran led the team in 17 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 23 T20Is, recording series wins against the Netherlands (ODI 3-0) and Bangladesh (T20I 2-0).

The West Indies Men’s next white ball series is against South Africa in March 2023, directly after two Test Match Series, and consists of three ODIs and three T20Is.

West Indies Men’s tour to South Africa 2023

Thursday, 16 March: 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)Saturday, 18 March: 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)Tuesday, 21 March: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, PotchefstroomSaturday, 25 March: 1st T20Is at SuperSport Park, CenturionSunday, 26 March: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, CenturionTuesday, 28 March: 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (night)