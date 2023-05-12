Popcaan Brought Out Toni-Ann Singh On ‘Great Is He’ Tour Stop In Bristol

Popcaan kicked off his Great Is He tour in Europe and brought his girlfriend, Toni-Ann Singh, along for the trek.

The dancehall deejay is currently on the European leg of his Great Is He world tour which will take him to major cities on the continent like Paris, London, and Madrid. On Wednesday (May 10), Popcaan and his band passed through the O2 Academy in Bristol, where he performed for a sold-out crowd. Toni-Ann Singh also made a surprised appearance performing their collab “Next To Me.” The music video for that single created a huge buzz when the pair dropped it off almost six months ago.

Since making her musical debut with the Unruly Boss last November, the former beauty queen has been a fan favorite among Unruly fans, with some folks even telling Popcaan to put a ring on her finger. Toni-Ann Singh looked stunning during her set, wearing a white outfit as she belted out her vocals.

Last month, Popcaan announced that Toni-Ann Singh is working on her debut EP, which he promises is “going to be litty.” The 876 Gud has been fully supporting her music career, giving her tips, and holding her hands on the journey. Sources in the Unruly Camp told Urban Islandz in April that the former Miss World is fully committed to her music and can’t wait to deliver her first body of work.

“Toni-Ann is fully committed she has great work ethics never late for a studio session and never leave until the work is done, this is the type of work we like to see artists put in and take their craft serious,” sources told us.

The release date and title of the project are not yet available, but we’re told she wants to drop sometime later this year.

In the meantime, Popcaan is prepping for the return of his hugely successful show Unruly Fest, set for December in Jamaica. For the first time, he is bringing the show to London this year, with a show set for November 30, 2023. Although he has yet to reveal the lineup for the London leg of Unruly Fest, fans can expect some UK stars to make appearances.