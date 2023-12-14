Popcaan, Byron Messia, Valiant & More Gets MOBO Awards 2023 Nomination

Popcaan, Byron Messia, Valiant, Shenseea, Kabaka Pyramid, and Destra Garcia, gets nominated for the Best Caribbean Music Act at the 2023 MOBO Awards.

The Music Of Black Origins (Mobo) Awards has released the names of nominees for its music awards this year, and several Jamaican artists are competing in one of the main categories that recognizes Caribbean artists.

MOBO is a British music award platform and probably the only one that honors the achievements of music of black origin, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

On Thursday, several Jamaican and Caribbean artists were announced as nominees for the Best Caribbean Music Act category. The nominees are dancehall artists Popcaan, Byron Messia, Valiant, Shenseea, Kabaka Pyramid, and Trinidadian soca artiste Destra Garcia.

The Best Caribbean Music Act category was expanded ahead of this year’s presentation staging and replaced the Best Reggae Act category, which saw Skillibeng walking away with the crown.

This year’s nomination list marks the ninth time Popcaan was named as a nominee, which he won two times in 2015 and 2016, and fourth for Shenseea, who was named winner in 2021.

As for Messia, Garcia, Kabaka, and Valiant, this is the first year they have been nominated.

This year has been wildly successful for Messia, who entered the British charts for the first time with his song “Talibans.” Similarly, Kabaka is nominated after his first Grammy win for The Kalling earlier this year. Valiant also had an excellent year with consistent hits since last December’s breakout with “Dunce Cheque.”

Winners in the category will be announced on February 7 at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in London.

In the meantime, as expected, some of the biggest names in Afrobeats music have been announced for the Best African Music Act category. Among them are Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Libianca, Rema, Tyla, Uncle Waffles, and Wizkid.

Best male actCentral CeeDaveD-Block EuropeJ HusNinesStormzy

Best female actFloJorja SmithLittle SimzMahaliaPinkPantheressRaye

Album of the yearEzra Collective – Where I’m Meant To BeJ Hus – Beautiful and Brutal YardLittle Simz – No Thank YouPotter Payper – Real Back in StyleRaye – My 21st Century BluesStormzy – This Is What We Mean

Song of the yearCentral Cee & Dave – SprinterJ Hus – Who Told You (ft Drake)Jorja Smith – Little ThingsPinkPantheress & Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt 2Raye & 070 Shake – EscapismStormzy – Hide & Seek

Best newcomerAma LouAntsLiveDebbieJayoNippaNo GuidnceRimzeeStrandzTameraTunde

Video of the yearAntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)

Best R&B/soul actBellahJaz KarisMahaliaRagz OriginaleSamphaSault

Best hip-hop actAvelinoClavishDigga DEnnyFredoGiggsLittle SimzLoyle CarnerNinesPotter Payper

Best grime actBugzy MaloneDuppyFlowdanManga Saint HilareNovelistP Money

Best drill actCentral CeeHeadie OneK-TrapKwengfaceM24Russ MillionsTeeZandosUnknown T

Best international act (US)Doja CatDrake & 21 SavageTravis ScottIce SpiceLattoLil Uzi VertNicki MinajSexyy RedSZAVictoria Monét

Best performance in a TV show/filmAdjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst BlackDamson Idris – SnowfallDeja J Bowens – ChampionIdris Elba – HijackIndia Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton StoryJohn Boyega – They Cloned TyroneLashana Lynch – The Woman King

Best media personalityAlison HammondAmelia DimoldenbergHenrie KwushueMadame JoyceMaya JamaPressed podcastRemi BurgzShxtsnGigsSpecs GonzalezZeze Millz

Best African music actAdekunle GoldAsakeAyra StarrBurna BoyDavidoLibiancaRemaTylaUncle WafflesWizkid

Best Caribbean music actByron MessiaDestraKabaka PyramidPopcaanShenseeaValiant

Best jazz actBlue Lab BeatsCktrlEzra CollectiveMasegoReuben JamesYazmin Lacey

Best alternative music actAlt Blk EraArlo ParksDeijuvhsKid BookieSkindredYoung Fathers

Best electronic/dance actAlunaNia ArchivesPinkPantheressSaluteShygirlTsha

Best producerInfoKyle EvansM1onTheBeatP2JSteel BanglezTSB

Best gospel actAnnatoriaCalledOut MusicGuvna BLimoblazeTofunmi AdornaTriple O