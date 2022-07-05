Popcaan ‘detained’ in the UK, again | Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Popcaan wants to know why there are red flags against his name causing him to be “detained” each time he is in the United Kingdom, and is calling on Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness for answers.

In a post to the ‘Family’ deejay’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the recording artiste displayed a paper for viewers, stating that every time he is in the UK he is given the paper and “detained” “because of information that was sent by my country that I should be stopped every time I am in the UK”.

“I wanna know why,” was the simple request from the ‘Party Shot’ recording artiste who shared the Story with his nearly three million followers on Tuesday while in an airport in the UK.

He then proceeded to appeal to Holness, in an effort to again bring the issue to his attention.

In January, Popcaan was held in immigration, which his attorney Bert Samuels told a local media entity was something that happens whenever he is in the UK because of red flags against his name.

Popcaan, whose real name is Andrew Sutherland, had tweeted then: “I would like to know why someone with authority in Jamaica send information to England immigration that I’m a gang leader and I got charge with firearm, this is not cool at all from my own country, why I have to be sitting in immigration for over 3 hours??”

His attorney has dismissed the allegations as false.

On Tuesday, Popcaan posed the question again: “Why?”