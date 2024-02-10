Popcaan fined $40,000 for breaching Noise Abatement Act Loop Jamaica

Dancehall entertainer Popcaan, whose given name is Andrae Sutherland, was on Friday hit with a $40,000 fine or 30 months behind bars for breaching the Noise Abatement Act.

The fine was handed down when Popcaan appeared in the St Thomas Parish Court.

He was hit with five charges following the December 23, 2023 staging of Unruly Fest in St Thomas, including breaching the Noise Abatement Act.

In January, he was fined a total of $6,000 when he appeared in the St Thomas Parish Court after he pleaded guilty to using indecent language, disorderly conduct, using abusive and calumnious language, and issuing a threat to the police.

An upset Popcaan reportedly hurled insults at the police after they instructed that the show be shut down shortly before 5 am on December 23.

The police on location told entertainers who were on stage at the time that they had already granted an extra hour, and it was therefore time to shut things down. The police noted that Unruly Fest was slated to end at 4 am.