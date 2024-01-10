Popcaan fined $6,000 re charges after Unruly Fest Loop Jamaica

Popcaan fined $6,000 re charges after Unruly Fest
Popcaan after fine in St Thomas Parish Court (Video: IG via Popcaanmusic)

Popular entertainer Popcaan was on Wednesday fined a total of $6,000 when he appeared in the St Thomas Parish Court where he pleaded guilty to four of the five charges he was hit with following his outburst at Unruly Fest in Yallahs, St Thomas, on December 23.

Popcaan, whose given name is Andrae Sutherland, was fined $1,500 each for using indecent language, disorderly conduct, using abusive and calumnious language, and issuing a threat to the police.

He is to reappear in court on February 9 on the charge of breaching the Noise Abatement Act.

The charges stemmed from an incident at last month’s staging of the entertainer’s Unruly Fest in his home parish. An upset Popcaan reportedly hurled insults at the police after they instructed that the show be shutdown shortly before 5am on December 23.

The police on location told entertainers who were on stage at the time that they had already granted an extra hour, and it was therefore time to shut things down. The police noted that Unruly Fest was slated to end at 4am.

When Popcaan attended the Area 5 Police Headquarters in Kingston on January 4, he was served with five summonses relative to his behaviour at the stage show.

This is not Popcaan’s first run-in with the law.

In November 2021, he was fined a total of $10,000 after he pleaded guilty in the Yallahs Traffic Court to several charges including operating a motor vehicle without insurance, driving without a helmet, operating a vehicle without a valid fitness, and operating an unlicensed motorcycle.

He was admonished and discharged on the charge of no registration plates.

According to a police report, the entertainer was pulled over while travelling with a convoy in a section of Bath, St Thomas in April of that year. He was subsequently slapped with the charges.

