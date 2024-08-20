Popcaan first dancehall artiste to sell out Crystal Palace

In a historic and electrifying event produced by Live Nation, international dancehall superstar Popcaan made history as the first dancehall artiste to sell out the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl in London. This monumental achievement also marks the first time a Jamaican artiste has accomplished such a feat since the legendary Bob Marley.

The Crystal Palace Bowl, renowned for its vibrant musical legacy, echoed with the pulsating beats and infectious rhythms of dancehall, drawing an exuberant crowd of over 10,000.

Popcaan’s unparalleled performance captivated fans, delivering a night of pure musical magic and cultural celebration.

“I am humbled and incredibly proud to make history here in London for my family and the entire Jamaica. This is a dream come true, and I want to thank all my Unruly fans for their unwavering support. Together, we’ve shown the world the power of dancehall music,” the entertainer said.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, the Queen of Dancehall, Spice, graced the stage with a sensational performance. Her dynamic presence and commanding vocals set the tone for an unforgettable night, leaving the audience in awe and elevating the event to unprecedented heights.

The event was also amplified by special guest appearances from Soun Bwoii, who ignited the stage with his viral hit “Pump Up,” and Damon Albarn, frontman of the renowned band Gorillaz. The crowd erupted with energy when Albarn and Popcaan performed their hit collaboration, “Saturnz Barz,” creating a truly memorable moment that exemplified the seamless fusion of genres and cultures.

Popcaan was also joined on stage by his younger brother, Natebadz, who performed their collaborative track “Warrior.” The song, which has been making waves, brought a powerful energy to the show as the brothers united to deliver a performance that resonated deeply with the crowd.

Reggae legend Luciano was among the distinguished guests, attending to enjoy the show and lend his support, symbolizing the deep roots of Jamaican music from which dancehall has evolved. Also present was former Unruly Entertainment artiste Chi Ching Ching, who joined in the celebration as a nod to his enduring connection with the Unruly family. The event also drew the attention of international stars like former Manchester United footballer Patrice Evra and actor Micheal Ward, known for his role in the hit Netflix series Top Boy, both of whom attended to show their support and appreciation for Popcaan’s historic night.

Popcaan’s historic achievement not only underscores his immense talent and global appeal but also signifies a pivotal moment for dancehall music on the world stage. This landmark event reflects the genre’s growing influence and the powerful resonance of Jamaican culture in the global music landscape.