Popcaan, lawyer to address artiste’s immigration issues Friday | Loop Jamaica

Popcaan, lawyer to address artiste's immigration issues Friday
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Popcaan (File photo)

International dancehall act Popcaan and his attorney Bert Samuels are on Friday expected to address the artiste’s immigration issues, which made headlines this week after he was “detained” on entry to the United Kingdom.

Having not been the first time the ‘Family’ singer has been “detained” in the UK due to “red flags” against his name, the recording artiste shared his plight on social media, which led to responses from Jamaica’s Government and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Video shared by Popcaan on July 5, 2022.

Popcaan’s legal team has taken issue with the statement issued by the JCF.

“As the attorneys-at-law for Andrae Sutherland, otherwise called Popcaan, based on the development regarding his immigration issues and in particular the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) press release of the 6th of July 2022, I have been requested by my client, Andrae Sutherland… to host a press conference via Zoom,” an advisory from Samuels said on Thursday evening.

That press conference is scheduled for Friday at 10am.

On Thursday, Samuels gave the JCF until midday to retract its statement and apologise to the recording artiste, failing which he would file a libel suit.

Speaking to Loop News on Thursday afternoon, Samuels said he filed a libel claim in the Supreme Court.

He told Loop News that the police did not respond to the request to withdraw the statement and apologise, so the claim was filed around 1pm.

