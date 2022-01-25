Popcaan Reacts To Shenseea Raunchy New Song: “Yyyyyy”

Popcaan shared his reaction to Shenseea’s raunchy new song “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Dancehall has been hanging by a thread as it relates to maintaining its notoriously strong position against oral sex. This, as the topic becomes more prominent with more artistes, especially females, singing about partaking in it while male artistes are the complete opposite.

Shenseea‘s new single “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion has been sparking the most intriguing conversations on the evolution of dancehall and the acceptance of the erotic act often regarded as taboo. Shenseea promotes the intimate act by instructing a sexual partner on how to perform with lyrics like “open your mouth, put up mi p*mp*m.” But some social media users are still not in support of the message and are therefore not in support of the new track and video.

Joining the list of those against is the Popcaan, who is known to speak out on such sexual acts.

In a social media post announcing her upcoming debut album, “Alpha,” Shenseea expressed gratitude to the music platforms for “f***ing with her” and promoted “Lick,” which has been making waves on these platforms.

Popcaan took to the comment section of the post with his unique slang “Yyyyyyyyy.” The comment, which garnered up to 350 replies, did not go unnoticed by Shenseea, who has been responding to negative social media banters about the song more than usual.

“Stop gwan like u nuh dweet,” she replied.

Popcaan made his stance against the song’s theme known and pulled Romeich Major into the conversation. “don’t mix me up wid yo Indian manager!!!!” he said.

Soon after, Romeich was amid the hundreds who joined the conversation and responded, “Yes she know cause memba a me teach you #theunrulyway.” In a subsequent comment, he teased in anticipating Popcaan’s response

“Killy killy ago get crazy.”

Instagram

However, Popcaan seemed to have left the conversation at that point and has so far not yet responded.

Popcaan, who emerged from the wings of Vybz Kartel’s Gaza Empire in the early 2000s, is among a range of male artistes who flatly refuse to engage in the practice in their music.

Vybz Kartel, Beenie Man, Mavado, Alkaline, Aidonia, and many others have retained the original dancehall stance against giving oral sex and embraced receiving it.

Some female artistes, on the other hand, including Jada Kingdom and Dovey Magnum, have made it public that they enjoy giving and receiving such pleasures.

Shenseea’s new song has been successful in sparking these conversations in dancehall.