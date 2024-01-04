Popcaan slapped with five charges for ‘Unruly Fest’ incident Loop Jamaica

Popcaan slapped with five charges for 'Unruly Fest' incident
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Popcaan

Dancehall artiste ‘Popcaan’, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, was slapped with five charges on Thursday, January 4.

Sutherland attended the Area 5 Police Headquarters in Kingston, where he was served with five summons  relative to his behaviour at the staging of ‘Unruly Fest’ in Yallahs, St Thomas between Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2023.

He was charged with the following offences:

1. Breach of the Noise Abatement Act

2. ⁠Threat

3. ⁠Using abusive and calumnious language

4. ⁠Using indecent language; and

5. ⁠Disorderly conduct

He is to appear in the St Thomas Parish Court in Morant Bay on Wednesday, January 10 to answer to the charges.

