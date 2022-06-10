Popcaan to perform at political rally in Grenada | Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Popcaan is the headline entertainer for a political rally happening in Grenada today (June 10, 2022).

The youth rally is being hosted by the New National Political Party (NNP) headed by Grenada’s current Prime Minister Keith Mitchell.

It comes weeks ahead of the country’s snap elections which are scheduled to be held on June 23, 2022.

Prime Minister Mitchell is seeking a sixth term in office when the NNP go up against the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dancehall artiste Jahmiel and a host of other Jamaican artistes will also be performing at the event.

Screenshot of a flier from the New National Political Party’s Facebook page.

The other performers will include Boyzie, Khalifa, Lil Jelo, V’ghn, Lava Man, Tallpree, Lil Kerry, Sheldon Douglas, Valene Nedd, Randy, Bramma, Papa Jerry, Knock Boss, Blackie, Boogie B Miney, Kunta Andall and Top Cat.

Meanwhile, Popcaan shared his excitement at being in Grenada via his Instagram stories. He is accompanied by fellow St Thomas native and Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, and his crew, who travelled in a private jet to Grenada.

“How St Thomas people reach over Grenada a tek ova di place? Trouble eno,” Popcaan said in one of his Instagram stories.

The highly promoted rally is being dubbed by some Grenadians on social media as a political tactic by the NNP. With commentators sharing that the money spent to bring these artistes could be better spent.

“The money you all paying Popcan and the other one u should of give it to the Grenadian people because they need it an I hope our local artists will be getting they say pay as them,” one person commented on Facebook.

To which NNP’s Facebook handler responded; “The is not the one paying for the regional artistes. They are the guests of our Sister Party in Jamaica, don’t allow yourself to be fueled by the propaganda.”

The Jamaica Labour Party’s Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Rhoda Crawford will be the guest speaker at the event.

“Hello, Grenada. I am honoured to be invited by the leadership of the NNP to deliver the Keynote Address at the NNP’s National Youth Rally. #TeamNNP#SaferHands #XBesideTheHouse #June23 #NNPAgain,” she tweeted.