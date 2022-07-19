Popcaan’s attorneys file additional claims in lawsuit against JCF | Loop Jamaica

Lawyers representing international dancehall act Popcaan recently filed an additional claim in the Supreme Court claiming that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) breached a Constitutional Right of the artiste when it released the content of an expunged file to the public.

Bert Samuels, the lead attorney in the matter, told Loop News: “We filed on Friday the 15h July 2022 an amended Claim re 1. breach of constitutional right to privacy and 2. negligence on the part of the JCF for publishing the ganja conviction expunged in Barbados.”

The artiste whose real name is Andrae Sutherland is suing the JCF for an unspecified amount in damages for defamation after the police issued a press release that stated that the artiste was convicted of possession of marijuana and was arrested for cocaine.

The proverbial can of worms got opened when, Popcaan, fed up of being detained when he travels to the UK asked why the Jamaican government had put a stop order on him.

In response, the police released a statement claiming the artiste was convicted of ganja in 2009 in Barbados, and that he was held with cocaine in 2011 also in Barbados.

Popcaan’s attorneys said that the ganja conviction was expunged or wiped from his records.

The attorneys are denying that Popcaan was held with cocaine.