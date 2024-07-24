Pope backs England to hit 600 in a day ahead of 3rd West Indies Test

Ollie Pope believes England could shatter records by making 600 runs in a single day as they target a series whitewash over West Indies at Edgbaston.

England sealed a series victory over the West Indies in last week’s second Test at Trent Bridge, scoring over 400 in both innings of a Test match for the first time as they made totals of 416 and 425.

Vice-captain Pope managed a superb first-innings knock of 121 before Joe Root (122) and Harry Brook (109) brought up their centuries in the second innings. The third and final Tests starts on Friday.

England have become renowned for their all-out batting style – dubbed ‘Bazball’ – under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Pope believes that approach suits England’s batters and feels they could make history by breaking the record for most runs made by a team in a single day of Test cricket – Sri Lanka’s 509-9 versus Bangladesh in July 2002.

“I got asked on day one, ‘do you get told to play like that?’ No, we don’t. It’s just our natural game and the way we go about it,” Pope said.

“Sometimes we might score 280 to 300 in a day, but that’s okay and probably because we’re reading situations.

“There might also be a day where we go and get 500 to 600 at some point in the future as well, and that’s a cool thing to have.”

England came within three runs of that record on their 2022 tour of Pakistan, and Pope believes their success is down to the ruthlessness of the batting order.

“There’s a real hunger – there always is a hunger – but now there’s an extra bit in that batting line-up,” Pope added.

“We want to be as ruthless as we can as a batting unit, but still play the way we do because that’s our natural game.

“Obviously being ruthless is being part of Test cricket as well.”