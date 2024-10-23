Pope to make late Italian teenager the first millennial saint
‘Wrong jungle', lucky 'escape'? Alleged car breaker shot by cop victim
Delta CEO: Trump will reverse government 'overreach' seen under Biden
PM Andrew Holness outlines aspects of ASPIRE Jamaica initiatives
LeBron James says he's taking a social media break for now
Pope to make late Italian teenager the first millennial saint
Hill blasts Golding over Buchanan’s candidacy on PNP ticket
One Direction bandmates among mourners at Liam Payne's funeral
Less stress, more learning: 5 AI Tools for parents and kids
Feb 17 mention date in Westmoreland ‘Circuit’ for Mario Deane case
Tech Beach Retreat partners with Google, Massy for 2024 staging
Touted as 'patron saint of the internet', Carlo Acutis created a website to catalogue miracles
3 hrs ago - Updated
Pope Francis waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis said he will canonize Carlo Acutis next April, setting the eagerly awaited date for the late teenager to become the Catholic Church’s first millennial and digital-era saint.
Francis made the announcement at the end of his weekly general audience on Wednesday, saying he would proclaim the church's youngest contemporary saint during the Jubilee of Adolescents at the Vatican on April 25-27.
Officials later confirmed the canonization Mass would occur April 27 at the Vatican.
Acutis, who was born to Italian parents in London, was a web designer who died of leukemia in Italy in 2006 at the age of 15. Francis beatified him in 2020 in Assisi, where his tomb draws a steady stream of pilgrims.
Touted as the “patron saint of the internet,” Acutis used his natural tech talent to create a website to catalogue miracles and took care of websites for some local Catholic organizations.
Francis announced in May that he had approved a second miracle attributed to Acutis’ intercession, paving the way for Wednesday’s announcement.
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Source
More From
Touted as 'patron saint of the internet', Carlo Acutis created a website to catalogue miracles
Says Opposition party has no moral authority to accuse governing JLP of corruption
A minor earthquake jolted a section of Jamaica this afternoon, the Earthquake Unit reported.
The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 and was located approximately 11 km southeast of Annotto Ba
The Jamaican society is grappling with another case of a fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old boy, this time allegedly by a schoolgirl.
The tragic altercation occurred shortly after 3:20 pm yester
Says employees deserve a fair share of the growing hospitality pie
A growing number of Jamaicans are being diagnosed with diabetes, raising concerns among health professionals. Consultant endocrinologist Dr Karen Phillips has reported a sharp rise in cases, linking t