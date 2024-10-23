Mayor of St Ann’s Bay asks funeral homes to inform about burial grants Ian Botham saved from crocodile-infested waters while on fishing trip Youth vs experience: Funcaandun takes on Atomica in Jamaica Cup ICE steps up single adult, family unit removal flights PNP urges Gov’t to provide assistance to Cuba amid crisis there Cop gets bail on murder charge relative to off-duty fatal shooting
Pope to make late Italian teenager the first millennial saint

21 November 2024
‘Wrong jungle', lucky 'escape'? Alleged car breaker shot by cop victim

Delta CEO: Trump will reverse government 'overreach' seen under Biden

PM Andrew Holness outlines aspects of ASPIRE Jamaica initiatives

LeBron James says he's taking a social media break for now

Hill blasts Golding over Buchanan’s candidacy on PNP ticket

One Direction bandmates among mourners at Liam Payne's funeral

Less stress, more learning: 5 AI Tools for parents and kids

Feb 17 mention date in Westmoreland ‘Circuit’ for Mario Deane case

Tech Beach Retreat partners with Google, Massy for 2024 staging

Touted as 'patron saint of the internet',  Carlo Acutis created a website to catalogue miracles

3 hrs ago - Updated

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis said he will canonize Carlo Acutis next April, setting the eagerly awaited date for the late teenager to become the Catholic Church’s first millennial and digital-era saint.

Francis made the announcement at the end of his weekly general audience on Wednesday, saying he would proclaim the church's youngest contemporary saint during the Jubilee of Adolescents at the Vatican on April 25-27.

Officials later confirmed the canonization Mass would occur April 27 at the Vatican.

Acutis, who was born to Italian parents in London, was a web designer who died of leukemia in Italy in 2006 at the age of 15. Francis beatified him in 2020 in Assisi, where his tomb draws a steady stream of pilgrims.

Touted as the “patron saint of the internet,” Acutis used his natural tech talent to create a website to catalogue miracles and took care of websites for some local Catholic organizations.

Francis announced in May that he had approved a second miracle attributed to Acutis’ intercession, paving the way for Wednesday’s announcement.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

