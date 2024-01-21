‘Pops’ and ‘Tasha’ granted $500,000 bail on lotto scamming charges Loop Jamaica

The case against two suspected lotto scammers, including a woman, who were arrested earlier this year during a police operation in Gutters, St Elizabeth, has been transferred to the parish’s Circuit Court for mention on July 18, 2024.

The developments occurred when the accused made their first appearance in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week, during which they were each offered $500,000 bail.

The accused who are charged with possession of identity information are 32-year-old Linton Manderson, alias ‘Pops’ or ‘Omar’, of Montpelier, St Elizabeth; and 23-year-old Natasha Mills, alias ‘Tasha’, of Sinks district in Clarendon.

Reports are that on Thursday, January 12, the police, acting on intelligence and armed with a search warrant, raided a house that was occupied by Manderson and Mills in Gutters.

During a search of the house, the police reportedly discovered paraphernalia that are usually associated with lotto scamming, such as sheets containing the names, addresses and other personal information of people living overseas.

A number of cell phones were also seized by the police.

When questioned by investigators, Manderson and Mills were reportedly unable to state how the items that were found by the police came to be in their possession.

They were subsequently arrested and charged.