Popular acts gear up for Alkaline’s New Rules Festival in Kingston, Ja | Loop Jamaica

New Era Productions in association with reggae-dancehall artiste Alkaline, are pleased to announce the return of New Rules Festival to Jamaica.

Save the date for July 2nd, at Independence Park aka National Stadium Car Park.

The initial staging in 2017, saw over 30,000 patrons in concert, all of whom witnessed Alkaline’s performance following the release of his New Level Unlocked album.

Since its inception, the New Rules Festival has executed staging in Miami, Florida and New York City, and after a hiatus, it’s back to its roots.

Artiste line-up and event details

New Rules Festival Jamaica will see acts such as Elephant Man, Aidonia, Macka Diamond, Skeng, Jahvillani, Stalk Ashley, Marcy Chin, Knaxx, Star Captyn, Sykario and Kacique with surprise guest performers alongside Alkaline.

“Our Jamaican audience has been waiting not just for a great production/event like New Rules Festival but also to see Alkaline live in concert. It’s been about five years since he performed in Jamaica and his return this summer will be epic,” according to Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s manager/event organiser.

Gates open at 5 pm with show time set to commence at 8 pm.

Health, Wellness & Safety

Given the health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, New Era Productions would like to implore all ticket-holders to exercise the necessary precautions such as the wearing of masks and utilising sanitisers – patrons will be updated on the guidelines set forth by the relevant agencies as appropriate and applicable.

Disruptive behaviour at the venue, not limited to just inside but outside will be handled by local law enforcement and our security team.

Patrons are advised that New Rules Festival is a weapons-free event and items such as firecrackers or aerosol products (but not limited to these two) will not be permitted.

Ticket holders must be 18 years or older to drink alcohol. Drink Responsibly!

Sponsors

In addition to previous sponsors, the New Era Productions team have partnered with Rum-Bar Rum, Sunshine Snacks, Main Event Entertainment Group, and Zip103FM as sponsors for the upcoming staging.

“New Rules Festival is an event for the people and we are thankful to the respective brands for their partnership and long-standing commitment to [Jamaica],” shared Rickardo Shuzzr, the festival communications and sponsorship manager.

Remember to share the experience with #Alkaline #NewRulesFestivalJA and #CreateYourOwnExperience.