Popular DJ gunned down in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

A popular disc jockey was shot and killed at a party at Broughton in Little London, Westmoreland on Wednesday night.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Davroy Barnes, otherwise called “DJ Myrie” of Mango Hall in the parish.

Reports from the police are that Barnes was sitting in his motorcar at a party when a vehicle drove up and a man alighted, robbed the patrons and then opened fire.

When the shooting subsided Barnes was found suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The police was summoned and the now-deceased was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died while undergoing treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.