Popular doctor Alfred Dawes dismisses reports that he was poisoned Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Popular doctor Alfred Dawes dismisses reports that he was poisoned Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals mogul Adam Stewart, dies

HEART Trust doing well but will be improved – Minister

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion

Popular doctor, Alfred Dawes dismisses reports that he was poisoned

17-y-o believed to be top-tier gang member held in St Andrew operation

Cop from St Andrew Central dies after complaining of not feeling well

660 pounds of ganja seized in Portland; cops probe guns for drug trade

36-year-old female reported missing in Spanish Town

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia on Sunday

West Ham announce sale of Declan Rice for British record fee

Saturday Jul 15

34?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Dr Alfred Dawes

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Popular medical doctor and newly minted People’s National Party (PNP) standard bearer for South East St Catherine, Dr Alfred Dawes has refuted reports that he was rushed to the hospital to get treatment for poisoning.

“I have been hearing those reports going around, but they are false,” Dr Dawes told Loop News during an interview on Saturday.

“I was at a restaurant and had an allergic reaction and out of an abundance of caution I went to have it checked out at a medical facility,” said the medical practitioner.

Dawes said he was the only one who went to the medical facility to have the matter addressed.

Dawes is seeking to be the PNP candidate for St Catherine South Eastern in the general election due 2025.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals mogul Adam Stewart, dies

Jamaica News

HEART Trust doing well but will be improved – Minister

Sport

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion

More From

Entertainment

Teejay donates $500k to South Africa-bound Sunshine Girls

Dancehall artiste Teejay, who performed at the send-off reception for Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls on Tuesday ahead of their departure for South Africa, has pledged to donate $500,000 to the national team

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia on Sunday

See also

The two fastest women in the world so far this season Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson – meet for the second time this year at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on Sunday.
It will be their

Sport

Let’s Talk: Your views on MVP’s decision to close the doors on Elaine?

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double-double Olympic sprint champion, has faced criticism for her departure from the MVP Track Club, according to recent poll findings by the Association of Media Professio

Sport

Sunshine Girls clinch first-ever gold at CAC Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made history at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador on Friday by capturing the sport’s first-ever gold medal at the games with a 50-36 victory o

Entertainment

Deon Mattis joins Mello FM

Veteran broadcaster Deon Mattis has been announced as the new host of Mello FM’s weekday programme, Mello Mix, airing Monday to Friday from 1 to 5 pm. With her wealth of experience in the industry, Ma

Business

Research to remain relevant entrepreneurs urge fellow business owners

Entrepreneur and co-founder of Bresheh Limited, Randy Makk, is encouraging fellow business owners to consistently conduct research to explore how they can add value and create new strategies to remain

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols