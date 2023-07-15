Popular doctor Alfred Dawes dismisses reports that he was poisoned Loop Jamaica

Popular medical doctor and newly minted People’s National Party (PNP) standard bearer for South East St Catherine, Dr Alfred Dawes has refuted reports that he was rushed to the hospital to get treatment for poisoning.

“I have been hearing those reports going around, but they are false,” Dr Dawes told Loop News during an interview on Saturday.

“I was at a restaurant and had an allergic reaction and out of an abundance of caution I went to have it checked out at a medical facility,” said the medical practitioner.

Dawes said he was the only one who went to the medical facility to have the matter addressed.

Dawes is seeking to be the PNP candidate for St Catherine South Eastern in the general election due 2025.