Popular Hellshire Beach businessman missing; desperate search launched | Loop Jamaica

The family of a popular business owner in Helshire, St Catherine were up to late Saturday still carrying out a desperate search to locate their loved one after he reportedly went missing on Thursday.

Reports are that 71-year-old Nehemiah Thompson went on one of his regular trips up in the hilly sections of Helshire Heights to collect firewood and has since failed to return.

“We started to get worried when we realized that up to 6:00 pm yesterday on Thursday he was still not home,” said Omar Douglas, the stepson of Thompson.

The daughter of the business operator said since that time she has joined with several other family and friends to launch a search to locate Thompson but after several hours of going through thick vegetation and searching areas where he is known to frequent, they have returned empty-handed.

Family members say they have reported the matter to the police but they are a bit disappointed that law enforcers have not given them more support in their search.

Late Saturday Douglas said after the search he was left worried.

When I sit and think that hours have passed and he may not have eaten anything just makes me feel worried,” said the distraught relative.

The family members have vowed to consider the search on Sunday and are still clinging on to hope that the business operator will be found and reunited with his family.