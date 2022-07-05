Popular J’can photographer Dominic ‘Domz’ Davis shot dead | Loop Jamaica

Popular J’can photographer Dominic ‘Domz’ Davis shot dead | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Popular J’can photographer Dominic ‘Domz’ Davis shot dead

Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Dominic Davis, also known as Domz

A well-known photographer was shot and killed at his home on Maverly Avenue off Molynes Road in St Andrew on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been identified as Dominic Davis, also known as Domz, who operated a photography business Domzmedia.

He has worked with several notable local celebrities, including Krystal Tomlinson, Empress Golding, and Moses ‘Beenie Man’ Davis.

Reports are that the incident took place at about 1:00 pm Tuesday. Another man was also shot and injured in the attack.

More details later.

