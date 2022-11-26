Popular St James taxi operator reported missing Loop Jamaica

Forty-four-year-old Charles Johnson, a taxi operator of Lethe, Anchovy in St James has been missing since Sunday, November 20.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Anchovy Police are that at about 10:40 am, Johnson was last seen leaving home wearing a yellow-and-red shirt, brown pants and Crocs with white socks. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Charles Johnson is being asked to contact the Anchovy Police at 876-956-4100, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.