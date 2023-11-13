Popular Westmoreland jerk vendor robbed and killed Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Popular Westmoreland jerk vendor robbed and killed Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Like father like Son’

Holness commits to rebuilding townships, creating new urban centres

Popular Westmoreland jerk vendor robbed and killed

UTech top performer aims to foster better oral hygiene in Jamaica

MP Rhoda Crawford offended by Golding’s ‘scrape’ comments 

Bomb threat at Kingston Wharves

Sagicor Investments shines spotlight on building generational wealth

D&G Foundation train guidance counsellors to combat underage drinking

TT company A.S. Bryden doubles down on growth plans after JSE listing

Shericka Jackson makes final cut for World Athlete of the Year

Monday Nov 13

29°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Errol McDonald

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A popular jerk chicken vendor was shot dead by yet unknown assailants while on the job in his Westmoreland community on Sunday morning.

The victim was robbed of an undetermined sum of money.

He has been identified as Errol McDonald, also called ‘Jerky’, of a Llandilo, Westmoreland address.

Reports are that McDonald, who reportedly  operates his jerk chicken business on a section of the Llandilo main road nightly, was held up and robbed of his sales early on Sunday morning by gunmen, who then opened fire on him.

He was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McDonald has since been described by social media users as a very hardworking individual.

“Lord of mercy, what is happening?  Help Lord, Jamaica needs you now,” a user bemoaned.

Another wrote: “Errol, you mash up mi meds. Never expected this youth, only God knows how mi feel.”

The Westmoreland police are investigating the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

‘Like father like Son’

World News

El Salvador slaps a US$1,130 fee on African and Indian travellers

Jamaica News

Holness commits to rebuilding townships, creating new urban centres

More From

Jamaica News

Suspect in triple murder shot dead by cops in MoBay

Investigators from the Independent Commission of Investigations have commenced a probe into Friday night’s killing of a man who allegedly engaged members of a police team in a firefight in St James, t

Jamaica News

See also

Farmer allegedly robs other farmer of cash, legal gun 

Six months after a farmer was reportedly robbed of his licensed firearm and $70,000 in cash when he went to Hopeton in St Elizabeth to purchase a cow, the police have charged another farmer for his al

Jamaica News

Robber kills woman, abandons ‘stolen’ car after murder

A woman is dead, and another narrowly escaped after they were robbed in Comfort district, Clarendon, on Sunday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Marie Smith-Martin, also known as ‘Browni

Jamaica News

Another fatal crash in Trelawny; two women killed

… five others injured

Sport

Shericka Jackson makes final cut for World Athlete of the Year

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is among the five finalists for the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year award.
Jackson, who became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double, made

Jamaica News

‘Family dispute’ behind St Catherine double murder

The police are theorising that an ongoing family dispute is behind Saturday night’s double murder at a bar in Gregory Park, St Catherine, in a gun attack that also left a third man hospitalised.
Th

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols