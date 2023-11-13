Popular Westmoreland jerk vendor robbed and killed Loop Jamaica

A popular jerk chicken vendor was shot dead by yet unknown assailants while on the job in his Westmoreland community on Sunday morning.

The victim was robbed of an undetermined sum of money.

He has been identified as Errol McDonald, also called ‘Jerky’, of a Llandilo, Westmoreland address.

Reports are that McDonald, who reportedly operates his jerk chicken business on a section of the Llandilo main road nightly, was held up and robbed of his sales early on Sunday morning by gunmen, who then opened fire on him.

He was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McDonald has since been described by social media users as a very hardworking individual.

“Lord of mercy, what is happening? Help Lord, Jamaica needs you now,” a user bemoaned.

Another wrote: “Errol, you mash up mi meds. Never expected this youth, only God knows how mi feel.”

The Westmoreland police are investigating the development.