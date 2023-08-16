Population census ongoing, STATIN gives no completion date Loop Jamaica

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) says it is focusing on wrapping up its population and housing census but declined to give a timeline for completion.

One of the main reasons for the delay in completing the 2022 Population and Housing Census was the recruitment and the high levels of attrition of census workers, the agency reported.

“The primary focus of starting at this point is the wrapping up of the data collection phase with an emphasis on ensuring that the data are available to provide sound estimates of the population count and key household and population indicators”, said STATIN’s Director General Carol Coy.

Coy was speaking at STATIN’s quarterly press briefing on Tuesday.

The census, which should be conducted every 10 years, provides important information about the population, demographic and social-economic conditions and housing stock of Jamaica.

Coy also cited administrative challenges associated with the census that did not previously occur.

“Operations in the post-pandemic environment had administrative challenges, unlike previous censuses. One such challenge was the incorporation of online processes for activities which were previously face-to-face such as training,” said Coy.

She said these challenges being experienced were not unique to Jamaica as other countries in the region experienced similar concerns.

“As unemployment rates decline persons are less inclined to take up more strenuous and short-term jobs like census collection”, Coy disclosed.

She said following secondary recruitment efforts a significant number of persons indicated that they were no longer interested, got other jobs, or they deemed that the work could be too hard or failed the minimum training requirements.

Coy said STATIN had employed several strategies to mitigate against a shortage of census field workers including the introduction of experienced teams in targeted areas and the deployment of abbreviated census questionnaires.

However, she promised that “the reliability of the census count would not be compromised”.

With respect to the payment to census workers, the Director General said measures were implemented to ensure that data collection staff were paid in a timely manner.

She explained however that the delivery of the payments was impacted by supervisors’ timely review and approval of work done by the census takers as per their contract.

“Census takers are still deployed islandwide so we therefore encourage your corporation in responding to the questionnaires”, Coy said.