‘Porridge’ in hot water, accused of beating man with machete Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
‘Porridge’ in hot water, accused of beating man with machete Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Porridge’ in hot water, accused of beating man with machete

Jamaican in US on J1 visa charged with abandoning baby in bushes

Fury over decision to honour Machel Montano on Ja’s Independence Day

St James man charged with sacrilege after food stolen from church

Sheep rearing lessons from Denbigh

Two shot, one fatally, after gunmen open fire at group in Negril

PATH to be overhauled, says PM

Dancehall rookie Najeeriii reportedly pushes fan at Tuff Crowd

William Mahfood appointed chairman of MSBM

Reggae Girlz have fun in training ahead of round of 16 World Cup game

Monday Aug 07

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A barber from Portmore, St Catherine, has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Naggo Head in the parish last Friday.

He is 39-year-old Kevin Dias, otherwise called ‘Porridge’, of Bernard Lodge Estate.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 12:30pm, a man was sitting on the step of a barbershop owned by Dias.

During an argument that reportedly developed between Dias and the man, Dias allegedly used a machete to inflict several wounds to the man’s body.

The police were summoned, and the injured man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Dias was arrested and subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

‘Porridge’ in hot water, accused of beating man with machete

Lifestyle

Carnival Bae returns to Barbados, this time with Zulu

Jamaica News

Jamaican in US on J1 visa charged with abandoning baby in bushes

More From

Lifestyle

Manchester’s Samantha McLean cops Farm Queen title at Denbigh

Manchester’s representative, Samantha McLean, copped the National Farm Queen Competition at the annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Saturday night.
McLean is a 23-

Jamaica News

31-y-o talks early life in Jamaica, road to getting PhD from Harvard

See also

Thirty-one-year-old Jemar Bather is yet to come to grips with the reality that he has successfully earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Biostatistics from Harvard University.
“It felt surre

Sport

Reggae Girlz have fun in training ahead of round of 16 World Cup game

The Jamaica women’s national team might be 24 hours out from a historic game at the Women’s World Cup, but you couldn’t tell from the vibe around the training ground on Monday.
Players danced and s

Sport

Alana Reid mines gold at Pan American Under-20 Championships

Jamaica’s Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, secured victory in the women’s 100m on the opening day of the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Friday

Jamaica News

Digicel devastated by passing of dear colleague Heather Moyston

Digicel says it is devastated by the news of the tragic and untimely death of Heather Moyston, Group Administration Manager for Digicel Group.
Moyston was one of two people found with gunshot

Business

Top business tycoon gets OJ

Paul Barnaby (PB) Scott, renowned businessman, trailblazer, CEO, Chairman, and principal shareholder of the Musson Group, will be awarded the country’s second-highest civilian honour, the esteemed Ord

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols