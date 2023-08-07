‘Porridge’ in hot water, accused of beating man with machete Loop Jamaica

A barber from Portmore, St Catherine, has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Naggo Head in the parish last Friday.

He is 39-year-old Kevin Dias, otherwise called ‘Porridge’, of Bernard Lodge Estate.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 12:30pm, a man was sitting on the step of a barbershop owned by Dias.

During an argument that reportedly developed between Dias and the man, Dias allegedly used a machete to inflict several wounds to the man’s body.

The police were summoned, and the injured man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Dias was arrested and subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.