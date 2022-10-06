Port Antonio Canoe Tournament boosted by WI Petroleum sponsorship Loop Jamaica

Plans for the 38th staging of the Port Antonio Local Canoe Tournament, which will feature approximately 180 fisherfolk, received a major boost with regional energy company West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL) being a sponsor.

The event is to sail off at the ‘Di Ole Marina’ in Portland on October 11.

In a statement on Thursday, WIPL confirmed that it will contribute $250,000 to purchase trophies and provide 300 gallons of outboard mixed gasoline (E-10-87) with required additives for sixty canoes.

The fuel will be available on October 10, a day before the tournament. WIPL will also present a trophy for the heaviest fish caught.

The Port Antonio Local Canoe Tournament will occur in Portland between 7am and 4pm.

The event comes ahead of the 59th staging of the International Marlin Fishing and Canoe Tournament, which takes place between October 12 and 15 this year.

A combined total of approximately 180 fisherfolk from all across Jamaica will participate in the tournaments.

“As a Jamaica-based regional fuel supplier, we are willing to play our part in supporting an initiative that will not only bring good cheer to the community and a host of fisherfolk across the country, but we recognise that support is important because many people look to the tournament as an opportunity to enhance their livelihood and sustenance,” WIPL Chief Executive Officer Charles Chambers said. WIPL Senior Vice President Danville Walker also weighed in on the decision to partner with the event organisers.

“Indeed, when possible, West Indies Petroleum is happy to support these activities because we appreciate that tournaments such as these are designed to promote sport fishing and crucially have the potential of enhancing the tourism product to the benefit of surrounding communities and the wider tourism enterprise in Jamaica — so we must do what we can to ensure this year’s event goes ahead,” said Walker.