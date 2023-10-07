Porter fatally stabbed, allegedly by woman, in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

The police are searching for a woman following an alleged domestic dispute which resulted in the stabbing death of a porter in Papine, St Andrew on Friday.

The deceased is 36-year-old Keron Henry of Hope Flats in Kintyre, St Andrew.

Reports from the police are that about 3:30 pm, Henry and a woman who is said to be his common-law wife were at a premises when a dispute developed between them.

During the altercation, Henry was allegedly stabbed by the woman.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The police are probing the development.