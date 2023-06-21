Portland brothers on murder rap after dispute over money Loop Jamaica

Two brothers from Portland have been charged with murder following the stabbing death of 37-year-old Leighton Biggs, otherwise called ‘Zeeks’, in Lennox district, Orange Bay, also in Portland, on June 14.

Charged are 25-year-old Weston Warren, otherwise called ‘Pucky Pucky’, and 20-year-old Ricardo Warren, otherwise called ‘Rick’, both of Lennox District.

Reports from the Orange Bay police are that about 8:30pm, Biggs and the brothers had an argument over money, when he was reportedly stabbed.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

That same evening, the brothers were handed over to the police by their relatives.

They were subsequently charged and are now awaiting their court date.