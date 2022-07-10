Portland cop freed of assaulting 15-y-o girl, but… | Loop Jamaica

A police constable who remains in custody after he allegedly handcuffed, attacked and sexually assaulted his girlfriend last year, was freed of a separate charge relative to touching a 15-year-old female student on her leg.

Ryan Anderson from the Portland Police Division was found not guilty of indecent assault last week.

The parish judge who presided at the trial determined that the complainant’s testimony was not credible, as several inconsistencies were found in her evidence.

The girl claimed that in August of 2021, the cop inappropriately touched her on her leg while she was a passenger in his car.

The matter was reported to the police, and following a probe, Anderson was charged.

The cop, however, denied the allegations at his trial, which ended in him being acquitted.

In relation to the matter surrounding his girlfriend, Anderson is to appear in court later this week.

The constable is charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, unlawful wounding and malicious destruction of property.

Allegations are that between November 13 and November 29, 2021, Anderson and the woman got into a dispute after he accused her of being unfaithful to him.

During the course of the dispute, the cop allegedly handcuffed his lover and beat her severely on several occasions.

It is further alleged that he also sexually assaulted the woman during the reported ordeal.

Further reports are that the lawman burnt some of his girlfriend’s clothing during their disagreement.

The woman eventually made a report to the police and an investigation was launched.

A file was subsequently submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which ruled that Anderson should be charged.

He was subsequently arrested and booked for the offences stemming from the alleged altercation.

The cop has remained in police custody since that time.