Portland cops say businessman killed there was a ‘violence influencer’ Loop Jamaica

The Portland police are reporting that Courtney Alexander Clarke, the businessman who was gunned down there on Saturday morning, was one of the parish’s “violence influencers”, and had been charged four times with car stealing.

The 56-year-old shopkeeper, otherwise called ‘Frank’, was also under the police’s watch after he was recently released from prison after serving a sentence relative to car stealing.

Amid it all, Clarke was reportedly determined to stick to the “right path” following his run-ins with the law, sources who knew him well have said.

Those purported ambitions were dashed when Clarke became the 12th person to be killed in the north-eastern parish this year.

But head of the Portland police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, told reporters on the weekend that Clarke remained under their radar following his recent release from prison.

“The deceased is well-known to the Portland police. He was one of our violence influencers, and our records show that he had been charged at least four times for larceny of a motor vehicle in Portland,” said the parish commander.

He also outlined that Clarke had been charged once for illegal possession of ammunition, and once for shooting with intent in St Catherine.

Darby said the last time that Clarke was charged was in 2021 for larceny of a motor vehicle in Portland.

Despite his criminal history, the police have not yet determined if that was a factor in the businessman’s killing.

Police reports are that about 1am on Saturday, Clarke was closing his corner shop in his Snow Hill community, when he was approached by gunmen and shot several times.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.