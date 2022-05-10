Portmore duo collared after cash, cologne robbery in St Ann | Loop Jamaica

Two men have been charged with robbery with aggravation a week after cash and cologne were stolen from a man at his home inAberdeen district, Brown’s Town, St Ann.

Charged are 27-year-old Warrell Lewis and 37-year-old Peter Bramwell, both of Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports from the police are that about 2:30pm on May 1, a man was at his home when he allegedly saw Lewis and Bramwell alight from a Toyota Probox motor car.

They reportedly pounced upon the man, armed with knives, and took him inside his house. According to the police, the duo allegedly tied his hands and feet and robbed him of cash amounting to $89,000 and colognes.

Lewis and Bramwell were later identified and taken into custody. They were charged after an identification parade, the police said.