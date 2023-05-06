Portmore woman gone missing; last seen on Mandela Highway Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Portmore woman gone missing; last seen on Mandela Highway Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Tavares-Finson rubbishes claims that constitution was born in secrecy

Portmore woman gone missing; last seen on Mandela Highway

HATS OFF: J’can barber creates a buzz with ‘sun proof’ haircut

Pilot reportedly held with ganja at airport granted $2 million bail

USF seeks 100 young people for Technology Advancement Programme

Taxi driver reported missing; cops seek female as a person of interest

Schools to receive support for assessment of grade-six students

J’cans urged to remain vigilant as WHO ends COVID global emergency

5 ways to keep kidneys healthy

T.O.K cuts ties with ‘Chi Chi Man’ song

Sunday May 07

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

Bobbi-Ann Morris

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty-three-year-old Bobbi-Ann Morris of Braeton Phase 1, Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, May 3.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (five feet two inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 5pm, Morris was last seen on Mandela Highway in St Andrew wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of green sneakers.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bobbi-Ann Morris is being asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Tavares-Finson rubbishes claims that constitution was born in secrecy

Jamaica News

Portmore woman gone missing; last seen on Mandela Highway

Jamaica News

HATS OFF: J’can barber creates a buzz with ‘sun proof’ haircut

More From

Jamaica News

Ricky Trooper attends daughter’s funeral in the US

… receives compassionate visa years after revocation

Entertainment

T.O.K cuts ties with ‘Chi Chi Man’ song

See also

… won’t perform it because music should unite people

Sport

Khadija Shaw named 2022 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year

Jamaican and Manchester City striker, Khadija Shaw, has been crowned the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year.
Shaw made history by becoming the first player from the Caribbean to receive the

Jamaica News

LA Lewis arrested for driving through toll barrier

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that Horace ‘LA’ Lewis was arrested by officers from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) following an incident in St Catherine o

Entertainment

Rave reviews for ‘Slow Motion’ at premiere

Guests who attended the premiere of ‘Slow Motion’–the music video by Cham, Bounty Killer and Dexta Daps, as well as the accompanying short film, which also features singer Jada Kingdom–gave the vi

Jamaica News

HATS OFF: J’can barber creates a buzz with ‘sun proof’ haircut

Social media users are still divided as to the exact location from which this barber was operating.
Readers however all came to the same conclusion that the haircut produced by a barber was one of

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols