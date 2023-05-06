Portmore woman gone missing; last seen on Mandela Highway Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three-year-old Bobbi-Ann Morris of Braeton Phase 1, Portmore, St Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, May 3.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (five feet two inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 5pm, Morris was last seen on Mandela Highway in St Andrew wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of green sneakers.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bobbi-Ann Morris is being asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.